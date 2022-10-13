Shootings rock Eastern Cape as 8 people are killed

Rustenburg – Eight people were gunned down and one wounded in two separate shooting incidents in Kwanobuhle on Thursday. In a statement, Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said the first incident at 11:45 on Thursday morning, police attended to a shooting in Mabi Street where the bodies of four males were found inside a Mazda 323.

“All sustained multiple gunshot wounds to their upper bodies. A fifth male (also with multiple gunshot wounds) was lying behind the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment." She said a sixth victim who had already succumbed to his wounds, was found lying a few metres further away from the car. "The victims are between 18 and 25 years old and police are still seeking their identities."

"In the second incident, at about 12.10pm, the bodies of three males were found in Zolanqini Street. Two were found inside a silver VW Polo, while the third deceased was found lying outside the vehicle. “All had multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies. The victims are estimated to be between 32 and 40 years old. The vehicle was reported stolen in Humansdorp in May." She said circumstances surrounding the murders were under investigation.

