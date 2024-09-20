Shop owner in Mpumalanga arrested for alleged rape

A 24-year-old woman's visit to a Kwaggafontein shop left her shattered when the 34-year-old owner allegedly assaulted and raped her on Wednesday, September 18. The victim quickly reported the crime to Kwaggafontein police. Officers responded quickly, conducting an instant investigation that led to the suspect's arrest at his shop later that day.

“According to the victim, she was returning from a doctor's appointment then was passing through the shop when the suspect forcefully grabbed her inside the shop, then committed this heinous act,” said police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli. The accused appeared in the Mkhobola Magistrate's Court on Thursday, September 19, and the case was postponed to Friday, September 20, so that the suspect could obtain legal representation before his next appearance. Preliminary investigations uncovered further troubling details.

"The suspect has previous pending rape cases and was allegedly out on bail at the time of the recent incident," Mdhluli said. The suspect remains in custody while the investigation is ongoing. Major general Zeph Mkhwanazi, Mpumalanga acting police commissioner has strongly condemned the unsettling act of gender-based violence.