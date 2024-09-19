Shoplifter with over 170 convictions banned from stores across North East of England

A serial shoplifter, who was convicted at least 171 times, has been banned from all stores in Northumbria, North East of England. In a statement, Northumbria police described Tanya Liddle, 43, as a nuisance offender who plagued the area for decades and was arrested almost 400 times.

“One of her latest offences was carried out on April 24, when she went into TK Maxx on Westmorland Retail Park in Cramlington and helped herself to £1,500 (almost R35,000) worth of bags before leaving with out paying or speaking to staff,” police said in a statement. Police added that due to her prolific offending, officers had to apply for a court order restricting her from getting into several shops. “The order is the strictest of its kind ever issued in the force area. It means she will now be prevented from entering any retail premises within the force area, with the exception of a pharmacy, a supermarket and a clothing retailer,” read the statement.

Police said if Liddle ignores the terms and conditions of her order, she faces arrest and a possible jail term. Inspector Patrick Hannon of Northumbria Police said they were pleased to have secured the order, which proves excellent and tireless work of our officers. “Liddle has consistently targeted retailers for a number of years and exhausted every opportunity given to her to change her ways. With that in mind, we feel that this is the best way to manage her offending.

"The severity of this order demonstrates the seriousness of her criminality and the significant impact it has had on the retail community within the region, which is something we will simply not accept. "I hope this ruling sends a clear message to other shoplifters that your behaviour will not be tolerated and you will be brought to justice," said Hannon.