Shoprite robbers: manager killed, suspects flee with two braai packs and R650

Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for four suspects who robbed a popular retailer and killed the manager. Police in Letsitele responded to a robbery incident on Wednesday evening where they found the manager of the Shoprite, a 26-year-old man shot dead in Shihoko Village.

Staff at the store were also attacked by the group. The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba confirmed a case of murder and business robbery was being investigated. “It is reported that at about 7pm, a group of four suspects entered the retail store and demanded money from the manager. In the process, the manager was shot and died at the scene, while the other five employees were assaulted and sustained minor injuries,” Ledwaba said.

“The suspects managed to rob two 5kg braai packs, three cell phones and cash in the amount of R650 after failing to open the safe. “The police were summoned to the scene and on their arrival with the emergency services, the suspects had already fled the scene. The deceased manager was identified as Shaile Chipape, aged 26, from Seshego outside Polokwane,” Ledwaba said. The Police Commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe ordered the manhunt and called for the suspects responsible for the crime to be tracked down and arrested.