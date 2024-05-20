Shoprite to cooperate with police after teenager dies following alleged confinement in store cold room

Without divulging any details regarding the allegations over the death of a Gauteng teenager, retailer Shoprite stated that they would cooperate with the South African Police Services (SAPS). It is alleged a 13-year-old boy was accused of stealing a bar of chocolate from a Shoprite store in Ratanda in Heidelberg, south of Gauteng.

It is further alleged the store manager locked the teenager in a store cold room. It is understood the boy died overnight. When approached for comment, the supermarket chain extended its condolences to the family following their loss. “The allegations are seen in an extremely serious light and the necessary steps will be taken pending the outcome of a full investigation.

“We cannot comment on the details of the incident as it is a police matter, and the local South African Police Service (SAPS) should be contacted for more information. “We always give our full cooperation and provide all available information to the SAPS to assist their investigation.” On Monday, angry community members gathered outside the store demanding answers.