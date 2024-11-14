Should government rescue illegal miners in Stilfontein or ‘smoke them out’? South Africans weigh in

The South African Police Service (SAPS) and South African National Defence Force’s (SANDF) Operation Vala Umgodi has seen over 1,000 illegal miners surface at Stilfontein in the North West. Operation Vala Umgodi has restricted people in and near these abandoned mines from delivering food boxes, water, and other necessities to illegal miners.

What started as a conversation is now a raging online debate regarding the language used to describe these illegal miners and whether or not the government should rescue them. “Illegal mining does not follow mining standards, and the mine could collapse while the officers are down there. It is two kilometres deep, and police officers are unfamiliar with that territory. Zama zamas are armed and could use officers as hostages, as they have been evading arrest,” posted an X (Twitter) user. 1. Illegal mining doesn't follow mining standards, and the mine could collapse while the officers are down there.

2. It's 2km deep, and police officers are unfamiliar with that territory.

3. Zama Zamas are armed and could use officers as hostages, as they've been evading arrest. https://t.co/Du8l88Kfm3

— Kevin (@Kevinsangwenii) November 14, 2024 In a statement, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said that this operation must strike a balance between enforcement and respect for human dignity. “Denying access to basic necessities does not serve justice; instead, it risks lives and worsens the suffering of people already in vulnerable situations. “This crisis did not emerge overnight; it is the result of years of government neglect and failure to properly address illegal mining and its root causes. Abandoned and disused mine shafts, many of which were supposed to be sealed and rehabilitated by mining companies, have been left open, becoming havens for illegal mining syndicates,” said the EFF.

In response, one person posted on X that authorities must send Julius Malema to go and rescue the illegal miners. “He’s their leader, he must do something.” They must send Julius Malema to go and rescue the Zama Zamas. He's their leader, he must do something. pic.twitter.com/GuYgRdFqAm — Sphe (@sphelelemazbuko) November 14, 2024 Another individual wrote on X that South Africans need to decide if they really hate crime or not. “Zama zamas have been terrorising communities with brutal crimes, yet some expect the government to risk innocent lives to rescue them. Those mines are full of hazards.”

As South Africans, we need to decide if we really hate crime or not. Zama Zamas have been terrorizing communities with brutal crimes, yet some expect the government to risk innocent lives to rescue them. Those mines are full of hazards. https://t.co/gdUIrqODby — R. (@richy_wrld) November 13, 2024 Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie agreed with Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, the Minister in the Presidency in her remarks that the zama zamas must be ‘smoked out’. “Thank you Minister (Ntshavheni), let there be smoke, lots of smoke,” said the Patriotic Alliance leader.

These comments fuelled the debate as netizens ‘clapped back’ at McKenzie for his criminal past, insinuating that he should not talk on this. “This is an ex convict who was given a chance through the justice and correctional services. Now he’s in Parliament, is calling for the murder of those he was part of just a few days before,” someone responded. This an ex convict who was given a chance through the justice and correctional services. Now he’s in Parliament, is calling for the murder of those he was part of just a few days before. https://t.co/gyS4TXZZ1p