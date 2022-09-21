Siblings appear in court for murder, and remanded in custody

Pretoria – Two brothers have appeared before the Nkomazi Magistrate’s Court in connection with a case of murder. Dalton Manvuvo Mkhatshwa, 43, and Zwelithini Goodwill Mkhatshwa, 49, were remanded in custody during their court appearance on Tuesday, and their case was postponed to Thursday.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said: “According to the information, their court appearance emanates from an incident which took place on 5 September 2022 around 1am whereby a fight reportedly broke out between two men at Boschfontein. “At that time, it was reported that the two, Nicholas Nkalanga, 41, and Regional Mkhatshwa, 31, fought and mysteriously killed each other but nobody knew exactly of the circumstances nor details thereof,” he said. The matter was reported to police and two counts of murder were opened.

“A team of experts in the field of investigation was tasked to probe the case. In the tour of searching for the truth, the astute members uncovered some information which revealed that Regional Mkhatshwa’s siblings allegedly killed Nicholas Nkalanga,” Mohlala said. “After doing a spade work in their probe, the members arrested the two brothers on Monday, 19 September 2022 then charged them with murder hence the court appearance. The motive for the killing is currently unclear.” Provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has commended the team of investigators.

Last week, two men were arrested in connection with the murder of a Malawian man after his body was found in a drain in Hendrina, Mpumalanga. Police said 39-year-old Lifa Yinda who worked at a local petrol station, had been missing before the discovery of his body. At the time, police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli, said Yinda’s manager reported a foul smell coming from the drain located behind the fuel station.

“He then went out to investigate and the discovered Yinda’s half naked body inside the drain,” Mdhluli said. Officers attended the scene and a murder case was opened after the cause of death had been determined via forensic teams. IOL