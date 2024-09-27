Sister-in-law who allegedly masterminded the murder of Cape Town cop in court

The alleged mastermind behind the murder of her brother-in-law, a Cape Town police officer, appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court. Babalwa Mavis Rulwa-Mnantwana, 52, and Mihle Mngambi face murder charges for the death of Sergeant Sithembiso Mnantwana.

Sergeant Mnantwana was attached to the Visible Policing and stationed at the Cape Town Central police station. The provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani said the alleged killers appeared in court earlier this week. Mihle Mngambi remains in custody. Photo: Hawks The matter is being investigated by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team.

“It is reported that on September 8, 2022, at 6.50am, the Sergeant arrived home from work when gunshots were heard by members of the public. The police official was found laying on his back in front of his house in Samora Machel. He was shot multiple times in his back and one bullet in his head. The police official was declared dead on the scene,” Hani said. The matter was immediately referred to the Hawks, and a massive hunt for the killers was launched. “The sister-in-law was arrested on September 27, 2022, and the matter against her was provisionally withdrawn on October 24, 2023. Her accomplice, accused two, Mihle Mngambi was arrested on May 20, 2024, and bail was successfully opposed,” Hani said.

However, she was re-arrested on Friday, September 20. “A warrant of arrest was obtained for accused one, Mnantwana, and the accused was re-arrested. She was subsequently released on R10,000 bail upon her appearance in court,” Hani said. After their brief appearance this week, the matter was postponed until November 22.