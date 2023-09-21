Sisters who locked five children in shack that caught alight killing them, released on bail

Two sisters who allegedly locked five children in a shack that caught alight killing all five children, have been released on bail. Lindiwe Machaka, 39, and Zanele Machaka, 37, from the Itireleng informal settlement near Laudium, in Pretoria, appeared before the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning.

According to Newzroom Afrika, the duo were released on bail under correctional supervision. The sisters are charged with five counts of culpable homicide after five children between the ages of one and six, perished in a shack fire on the evening of August 27, while the accused were at a tavern. Lindiwe is the grandmother to two of the children, aged one and two, while Zanele is a mother to the rest of the three children.