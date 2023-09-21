Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, September 21, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Sisters who locked five children in shack that caught alight killing them, released on bail

Two Pretoria sister have been granted bail following the death of five children. File image

Two Pretoria sister have been granted bail following the death of five children. File image

Published 1h ago

Share

Two sisters who allegedly locked five children in a shack that caught alight killing all five children, have been released on bail.

Lindiwe Machaka, 39, and Zanele Machaka, 37, from the Itireleng informal settlement near Laudium, in Pretoria, appeared before the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning.

According to Newzroom Afrika, the duo were released on bail under correctional supervision.

The sisters are charged with five counts of culpable homicide after five children between the ages of one and six, perished in a shack fire on the evening of August 27, while the accused were at a tavern.

Lindiwe is the grandmother to two of the children, aged one and two, while Zanele is a mother to the rest of the three children.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said that it is alleged that while the two were still out, the shack caught fire and all the children burnt to death inside.

“The two women were arrested at the tavern the same day.”

IOL News

Related Topics:

SAPSNPAMagistrates CourtGautengCrime and courtsChild AbuseMurder