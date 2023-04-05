SIU seeks to recover over R27m from Advocate Kajee for alleged over-billing racket

Cape Town - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is pursuing a civil case in the Special Tribunal against advocate Hassan Ebrahim Kajee to recover about R27m which was paid to him in an alleged corrupt relationship with a state advocate. The SIU has alleged that Kajee was briefed and overpaid by the former Joburg head of the Office of the State Attorney, Gustav Lekabe.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said Lekabe is alleged to have briefed Kajee as counsel for the State in several matters in which the applicant charged for legal fees not actually rendered, doubled-charged for similar work done in a specific matter and double invoiced the Office of the State Attorney. “The SIU is empowered to institute civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name, to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during both investigations caused by acts of corruption, fraud, or maladministration,” Kganyago said. Kganyago said Kajee was arrested by the Hawks last Saturday on numerous charges of fraud, and appeared in the Johannesburg Regional Court on Tuesday and was released on R20 000 bail.

His next court appearance is on May 25, 2023. Kganyago added that SIU welcomed the arrest of Kajee. “The arrest of advocate Kajee follows an SIU investigation, which revealed that Kajee inflated invoices, invoiced for services not actually rendered and overcharged for alleged services rendered,” Kganyago said.

Kganyago said that The Office of the State Attorney often appoints counsel to represent matters on behalf of various state institutions and Kajee was appointed on various matters to represent the state. “Advocate Kajee would bill that he worked more hours daily than actual hours in the day and invoiced for work on different matters simultaneously. In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996, the SIU referred evidence pointing to criminal conduct to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action which in the arrest of advocate Kajee, he said.