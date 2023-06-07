SIU targets dodgy security and guarding tenders as it probes corruption allegations at Umgeni Water Board

Durban – The Special Investigating Unit announced that it would be probing allegations of corruption and maladministration at the Umgeni Water Board (UWB). This follows a signed proclamation by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the SIU said in a statement this week.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said they intend to recover any financial losses suffered by the State through corruption and negligence. “The SIU is empowered by Proclamation 122 of 2023 to investigate two contracts at the Umgeni Water Board. “The first is a contract for security and guarding services, and the second tender relates to Social Facilitation and Community Engagement for the Umgeni Water Board Infrastructure Projects for a period of five years.

“The SIU will investigate unauthorised, irregular, or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the UWB in relation to the mentioned contracts.” Kganyago said the investigation would delve into any improper or unlawful conduct by officials or employees of the UWB or the state, the applicable service providers, or any other person or entity in relation to the allegations. “The proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that took place between March 1, 2018 and June 2, 2023.