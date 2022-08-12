SIU to probe graft claims in Mogale City security contract

JOHANNESBURG – The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been given the green light to investigate the alleged corruption and recover the funds attached to a security service contract in the Mogale City Local Municipality. The SIU has been authorised to look into corruption and maladministration at the Gauteng-based municipality, according to proclamation R.85 of 2022.

The investigation will be looking at an armed and unarmed security services contract by the municipality to determine whether the payments that were made under this contract are justified and to recover any financial losses to the state as a result of corruption. SIU spokesperson Kaiser Kganyago said “The probe will focus on any payments made that may not have been fair, competitive, transparent, equitable or cost-effective.” Kganyago added “The SIU will also seek to determine whether there was any related unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the municipality or losses suffered by the municipality or the state.”

These investigations will also be looking into whether there was any irregular, improper or unlawful conduct by contractors. This will be done by looking into those parties involved in the contract being the employees of the municipality, the suppliers or service providers of the municipality, or any other person or entity. IOL