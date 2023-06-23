Six arrested as Garsfontein cops wage war on crime following rampant robberies in Pretoria East

Pretoria - Police in Garsfontein, working with private security, have arrested four suspects in connection with the rampant crime targeting businesses, particularly filling stations in the Pretoria East area. Spokesperson for the Tshwane District SAPS, Warrant Officer Johan van Dyk said the police have been on high alert following a series of armed robberies which occurred in the area policed by the SAPS Garsfontein.

“A joint task team comprising members of the SAPS and Brinant Security company was established to combat this criminal activity. Armed with a description of the suspects' vehicle, the team worked tirelessly to apprehend the perpetrators and safeguard our community,” said Van Dyk. Last week, the task team conducted surveillance operations and at around 10pm, the Volkswagen Golf used by the purported criminals was identified while it was driving past a filling station. “Upon spotting the police, the suspects turned off their lights in an attempt to evade capture,” said Van Dyk.

“Without hesitation, the task team immediately initiated a pursuit. They chased the suspects' vehicle, a blue Volkswagen Golf with four occupants, down Lynnwood Road. The vehicle was eventually intercepted, and all four occupants were swiftly apprehended,” he said. During an extensive search of the getaway vehicle, Van Dyk said police found an unlicensed firearm with its serial number filed off, as well as cartons of cigarettes. The cigarettes were linked to an armed robbery that had occurred earlier that evening at another filling station in the Villieria area.

“Based on information provided by the suspects, the authorities proceeded to a residence in Mamelodi where two additional individuals, also wanted in connection with the spate of armed robberies, were apprehended,” said Van Dyk. The six suspects have been charged with four counts of armed robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition, and possession of stolen property. “They are currently in custody and will face opposition to bail during their upcoming court appearance,” said Van Dyk.

Meanwhile, station commander at SAPS Garsfontein, Colonel Kervin Solomons has commended members of the task team “for their dedication and outstanding work”. Solomons emphasised that criminal behaviour within the Garsfontein precinct will not be tolerated. “Those who venture into the area to commit crimes will face the full force of the law,” said the veteran policeman.