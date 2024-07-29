Six arrested following mass shootings in North West that left 13 people dead

Police have made a breakthrough in a mass shooting incident at a tavern in the North West. The shooting incident at a tavern in the Kanana Township on Saturday claimed the lives of eight people and left 13 injured.

Five people lost their lives in a separate shooting incident in Freedom Park outside a tuck shop on the same day. Police arrested six suspects on Sunday in connection with both shooting incidents. North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said four of the suspects, linked to the Kanana Township shooting incidents, are foreign nationals from Lesotho.

The men, aged between 24 and 38, were arrested following a multi-disciplinary police operation in Klerksdorp. “During the arrests, the team seized a Toyota Hilux Double Cab bakkie and more than 82 (rounds of) ammunition of different calibres.” The suspects are expected to appear in the Orkney Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday facing eight counts of murder, 13 counts of attempted murder and unlawful possession of ammunition.

SAPS detective in Phokeng arrested and detained two men, both aged 30, in connection with the Freedom Park murders. Police said one of the suspects is a taxi driver who is believed to have lent the taxi to his friend. “The taxi was ultimately used during the commission of the crime. Subsequent to the incident, the taxi driver allegedly removed the vehicle from the scene.

“He further failed to report the incident, either to the police or the owner.” The taxi driver and his co-accused are expected to appear in the Bafokeng Magistrate’s Court in Tlhabane on Tuesday, charged with five counts of murder and defeating the ends of justice. “Both teams are still hard at work to ensure the arrest of outstanding suspects.”