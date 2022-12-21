Six arrested for breaking into a car, stealing items while the driver was fast asleep in the car

Rustenburg - Six people have been arrested for allegedly breaking into a car, stealing a large amount of money and clothes while the driver was fast asleep in the car. The driver was not aware that the items were being stolen from him while he was asleep.

"On Tuesday night at about 11.30pm, SAPS Humewood members arrested six suspects found in possession of property allegedly stolen out of a vehicle parked in the street while the driver was fast asleep. "It is alleged that police spotted a person walking in Lawrence Street in Central with two 6-packs of beer in his possession. “On questioning the man he offered various explanations for their possession. Followed up by police it was confirmed to be lies.

“Further investigations led police to Bird Street where they found the driver still asleep with the back window broken. They woke up the driver who was oblivious of the break-in," said Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu. She said follow-up investigations directed police to an accommodation in Pearson Street where five occupants were found, three woman and two men. "All the stolen property taken from the car which included liquor, clothing and a large amount of cash was found and positively identified by the owner.

“All six suspects, aged between 28 and 36, were detained on charges of theft out of motor vehicle and possession of suspected stolen property," she said. In the Northern Cape, police said two men were arrested for dealing in drugs after they were found in possession of drugs with an estimated street value of R77 000. "On Tuesday, December 20, the team from the provincial office deployed in the John Taolo Gaetsewe District pounced on alleged drug dealers, following raids conducted on a premises in Mimosa Street in Kuruman.

“A total of 299 mandrax tablets and 31 packets of crystal meth were found on the suspect’s premises, including cash believed to be the proceeds of drug dealing," said Captain Olebogeng Tawana. "The team proceeded to a tavern in the Kuruman CBD, where they conducted a search and seizure operation. A suspect was found in possession of mandrax, crystal meth, and dagga worth more than R7 000. The suspect was found in possession of cash believed to be the proceeds of dealing in drugs." The two were charged with dealing in drugs.