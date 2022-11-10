Six arrested in connection with two murdered police officers

Johannesburg - Gauteng police have arrested six suspects linked to the murder of two on-duty police officers who were killed in separate incidents respectively. A multidisciplinary team consisting of various specialised units was established and worked tirelessly on these cases to find and arrest the suspects based on Information they had received.

Sergeant Tumelo Losaba, 41, who was attached to the Mabopane rapid rail policing unit, had been a police officer for 14 years before he was killed at his home earlier this week. Sergeant Tumelo Losaba, 41, who was attached to the Mabopane Rapid Rail Policing Unit, had been a police officer for 14 years before he was killed at his home earlier this week. Picture: Supplied The other officer was 48-year-old Sergeant Vuyani Ngcobo, who was shot and killed while following up on information about drug peddling at premises in the De Deur area.

Ngcobo served in the SAPS for 20 years and was attached to the Sedibeng district’s essential infrastructure task team. Sergeant Vuyani Ngcobo, who was killed while following up on information of drug peddling at a premises in the De Deur area, when he was shot and killed. Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said four suspects had been arrested in the Losaba murder case. “Two of them have been charged with murder, while another two were charged with possession of stolen property and possession of an unlicensed firearm,” she said.

The suspects in the Ngcobo murder case were traced and apprehended within 48 hours. Mathe said: “During the early hours of Thursday morning, in an intelligence-driven operation, police pounced on two suspects who are wanted in connection with the murder of Sergeant Vuyani Ngcobo.” Two firearms were also seized, one at each operation.

“Both firearms will be taken in for ballistic testing to determine whether they were used in the commission of both crimes,” said Mathe. National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola commended Gauteng police for their swift action. “Well done to the teams involved led by Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela. (The arrests) should serve as a deterrent and stern warning to those who continue to undermine the authority of the state by attacking and killing police officers on and off duty.