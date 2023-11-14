Six cash-in-transit heist suspects arrested in the Free State

Six cash-in-transit heist suspects are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday after they were arrested right after the robbery on Monday. The suspects, aged between 35 and 45, were arrested in a collaborative effort and coordination by members of the Welkom Flying Squad, Welkom K9 Unit, Allanridge SA Police Service (SAPS), Bothaville SAPS and a private security company.

The Free State spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Captain Christopher Singo said the cash-in-transit heist took place in Bloemfontein and the suspects were arrested near Bothaville just hours later. “On November 13, at about 6am, a cash-in-transit robbery was committed in Vooruitsig Street in Bloemfontein. A group of unknown suspects who were driving in a silver Mercedes-Benz are alleged to have stopped a cash delivery vehicle and disarmed security officials before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of money,” Singo said. “A Batho SAPS police vehicle which was responding to the robbery was also shot at.”

He said during the arrests, suspects were found in possession of firearms and cash suspected to have been stolen during the robbery. “All six suspects are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on November 15, for robbery, attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms, and possession of suspected stolen money,” Singo said. Acting Free State Commissioner, Major General Len Singh visited the scene to relay a message from the National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola to commend them on the joint effort and good work by members.