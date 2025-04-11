Six children injured in Klawer bus crash: Calls for improved school transport safety

A bus crash just outside Klawer in the Western Cape has once again highlighted the need for school transport to be vetted. The incident, which took place on Thursday afternoon, resulted in the injury of six children.

The bus was carrying 35 children from Nieuwoudt Primary School in Klawer and travelling along the N7, headed home when the crash took place. The injured children were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The scene of the bus crash. The provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie, confirmed the incident.

“We can confirm that Klawer SAPS registered a reckless and negligent driving for further investigation after the driver of a school bus lost control of the bus at about 12.15pm on Thursday, April 10, 2025, on the N7 near the Kransbrug / bridge. The bus was transporting the school children to their homes in the rural farming area,” Pojie said. He said the bus experienced technical problems. “It is reported that the bus lost power on the uphill climb and started to move backwards till it came to a halt against a fence on the side of the bridge. Six of the children were taken to a medical facility for the treatment of minor injuries, and the bus was taken in by SAPS to undergo inspection. The cause of the accident is not known yet. No arrest was made. Investigation continues,” Pojie said.

Authorities on the scene. The Executive Director for the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation, Billy Claasen, confirmed that six children were injured, but he stated two of the injured children were seriously injured. He said brake failure led to this crash. “It is alleged that the driver lost control of the bus due to brake failure. The vehicle rolled backward and eventually came to a standstill on top of the roadside barriers,” Claasen said.