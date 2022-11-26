Six Limpopo police officers arrested for ‘creating safe passage’ for cigarette smugglers

Rustenburg - Six police officers who allegedly created a “safe passage” for smugglers to enter the country illegally in possession of illicit cigarettes in exchange for gratifications and bribes have been arrested. The six officers attached to Tshamutumbu police station in the Vhembe district in Limpopo were arrested during a blitz operation on Friday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Some were arrested at work and others at their homes in Musina and Thohoyandou policing precincts. "These arrests are a culmination of intense investigations following receipt of several complaints from the public about police officials who were deployed along the border line being involved in corrupt activities by assisting the syndicates involved in illicit cigarettes smuggling. "The members allegedly created a safe passage for the smugglers to enter the country illegally and in possession of illicit cigarettes in exchange for gratifications and bribes," said Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

Mojapelo said these activities reportedly occurred over a prolonged period by cops who enriched themselves at the expense of the state. "A lengthy investigation was conducted by the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit, resulting in a joint operation conducted by the members of the Provincial Detectives, Organised Crime and Crime Intelligence, together with the Tactical Response Team Unit to apprehend two Warrant Officers, three Sergeants and a Constable. The members were at work and some at their homes in Musina and Thohoyandou policing precincts," he said. The police officers, aged between 31 and 55, were expected to appear in the Musina Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Police investigations are continuing, he said. Allegations of police accepting as little as R150 from illegal foreigners to enter the country with illicit cigarettes surfaced on social media platforms last week. IOL