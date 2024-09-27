Six men arrested for extortion during an operation in Tshwane

Six men accused of extortion in Akasia and Soshanguve, Tshwane, were arrested during an intelligence-driven operation on Wednesday, September 25. The suspects, aged between 21 to 41, were allegedly collecting money from foreign-owned shops, claiming it was for the shop owners' safety.

“During the time of the arrests, the suspects were found with more than R46,000 that they allegedly collected within six hours. “When asked what the money was for, the suspects indicated that it was for the safety of the shop owners,” said Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo. The arrests came after a joint effort by Crime Intelligence and Public Order Policing.

“On September 25, a disruptive operation was arranged and executed by police from Crime Intelligence and Public Order Policing. “The team conducted an observation and noticed two vehicles stopping at various tuck-shops and approaching the shop owners,” said Masondo. The police recovered the cash which was allegedly collected.

“Upon searching the vehicles and the suspects, police found a substantial amount of cash that was allegedly collected from the shops,” said Masondo. Authorities are now urging shop owners who were targeted to come forward and open criminal cases. Masondo said the suspects are due to appear in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate’s Court on Friday, September 27. They face charges of extortion.