Six men given 30 years of prison time each for stealing essential infrastructure

The Bloemfontein High Court sentenced six men to 30 years in prison each for theft and damage to important infrastructure in the Free State. This severe sentence stems from ongoing criminal activity targeting key infrastructure in Dewetsdorp.

The six men are: Moleleki Lebusho, 22, Thabang Molelu, 28, Ramokoatsi Raleting, 18, Tshweute Raleting, 27, Mokotla Raleting, 29, and Thabo Mokhethi, 25. One suspect was acquitted during the trial. On October 30, 2021, Dewetsdorp South African Police Service (SAPS) responded to a complaint of two poles being cut and suspected copper cable theft at the local wastewater treatment facility.

When authorities arrived, they discovered that copper cables had been removed from the transformer. Despite an urgent manhunt, the criminals initially eluded the police. A complaint of infrastructure damage and theft was initiated for further investigation. “The case was transferred to the Provincial Organised Crime Unit, where Warrant Officers Krokkie Engelbrecht and Eliazer Mohotsi led the investigation,” said SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli.

Advocate Johan de Vries of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), along with detectives, presented a strong case to Magistrate Sisusa, who determined that the accused represented a substantial threat to the community. The court sentenced each criminal to 15 years for damage to important infrastructure, another 15 years for theft, and an extra two months for illegal immigration. This sentence serves as a stern message to anybody who has damaged or stolen critical infrastructure, disrupting community services and undermining societal progress, it said.