Six suspects arrested in KZN after personal assistant plans former boss's robbery and kidnapping

The Port Shepstone Tactical Response Team (TRT) and local detectives arrested six suspects who were wanted for cases of kidnapping and robbery with aggravating circumstances allegedly committed on March 30, 2025, in Margate, KwaZulu-Natal. KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said the on the day of the incident, the victim, a 39-year-old man, was about to enter his vehicle at his home on Constantz Drive in Uvongo when he was ambushed.

The assailants, six men all armed with firearms, were joined by a woman the victim recognised as his former personal assistant from a municipality where he had previously worked. Police arrested six suspects including the former personal assistant believed to be the mastermind and recovered eight guns in the process. "The suspects grabbed the man and took him inside his house where they allegedly forced him to transfer several thousands of rands into his former personal assistant's account. The victim was then forced inside his vehicle and the suspects drove with him to a fuel station on the N2 northbound and forced him to transfer more money into the same account. "The suspects further demanded more money and when the victim told them that he had no money left in his account, he was then given a deadline of Tuesday, April 1, 2025, to transfer the money,'' explained Netshiunda.