Six suspects nabbed with R1. 5 million worth of Eskom property in KZN

In a significant breakthrough against utility theft, police officers from the elite Operation Vala Umgodi arrested six suspects found in possession of stolen Eskom property worth an astonishing R1.5 million. The arrests took place on Sunday, April 6, 2025, within the Empangeni and Mtunzini policing precincts in KwaZulu-Natal after an intelligence-driven operation was initiated.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said the investigation commenced after police received credible information regarding suspicious activities linked to a group of individuals believed to be in possession of stolen assets. He said police tactically approached a residence located in the Ngwelezane area, where the five suspects, aged between 32 and 54, were arrested. KwaZulu-Natal police arrested six suspects found in possession of stolen Eskom property worth an astonishing R1.5 million. Upon searching the premises, Netshiunda said police discovered a cache of items including smart meters and copper, all of which belonged to the power utility Eskom.

He added that investigations revealed that the items were stolen during a brazen business robbery at a site in Sabhuza Reserve on March 17, 2025. While the primary operation was underway, inquiries led officers to the Manteneshana area in Makholokholo, where a sixth suspect was arrested. The suspect was allegedly found with additional Eskom property, escalating the seriousness of the situation. Moreover, police uncovered a prohibited firearm and ammunition in the suspect's possession.

Following the arrests, all six suspects are scheduled to appear in the Empangeni Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, April 8,2025, where they will face multiple charges relating to theft and firearm offences. [email protected] IOL