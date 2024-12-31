Six suspects wanted after fisherman attacked and killed at Tubatse Dam

Authorities are searching for six unknown men, who are believed to be responsible for the murder of 41-year-old fisherman, John Peter Grobler, police said. The attack occurred on the evening of December 29, at Tubatse Dam, Steelpoort, while Grobler was out fishing with his family.

According to police reports, Grobler was accompanied by his father-in-law and his two young sons, aged nine and 13, when the assault took place around 6.30 pm. The group was enjoying a peaceful fishing trip when they were ambushed by six suspects, who were armed with assegais and golf sticks. "They just came at him. He tried to fight back, but they were too many," said a relative who wished to remain anonymous.

Grobler was reportedly sitting in a camp chair when he was attacked and repeatedly struck with the golf sticks while being stabbed with the assegais. In a desperate attempt to defend himself, Grobler managed to stagger toward his vehicle, a white Ford Ranger with Mpumalanga license plates, where he retrieved his firearm. "One shot was fired, and the suspects scattered in different directions," police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Mohlala, said.

"However, it was too late for him to escape his injuries. He tried to drive away with his family, but he lost control and was unable to go any further." The injured Grobler was driven by his father-in-law to the nearby Lanex Village, where they met emergency responders. However, despite their efforts, Grobler was pronounced dead at the scene while still seated in his vehicle. Police and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel seized several items from the scene, including one cartridge, an assegai, and a golf stick. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have yet to locate the six suspects.

Detective Sergeant Montle Mahlatse, who is leading the investigation, is urging anyone with information on the suspects' whereabouts to come forward. "We are asking the community to assist us in locating these suspects and bringing them to justice. If anyone has any information, please contact Detective Sergeant Mahlatse at 082 505 7838, Crime Stop at 08600 10111, or anonymously through the MySAPS App," Mohlala added. John Peter Grobler, a resident of Lydenburg, will be remembered by his family and friends as a dedicated father and husband. His tragic death has left the community in shock, and many are calling for justice to be served.