Six suspects with traffic warrants over R340,000 arrested

The City of Cape Town said its enforcement agencies continue to make progress in apprehending motorists who flout traffic laws. It said that over the past four weeks, at least five motorists with a total of 197 outstanding warrants, valued at over half a million, have been arrested.

During enforcement operations over the past week, six suspects were arrested over four days with 157 warrants between them valued at R346,400. These arrests were among 318 made by City of Cape Town enforcement officers over the past week. Mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith said the latest arrested was made on Saturday, June 8.

“Ghost Squad officers were conducting a vehicle checkpoint close to the Joe Slovo Public Transport Interchange in Milnerton, when they noticed a minibus making a U-turn, away from the checkpoint. “Officers pursued the vehicle, and at some point along Koeberg Road, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. He was caught soon after, with the assistance of Law Enforcement officers who joined the pursuit and was detained at Milnerton SAPS on charges of reckless and negligent driving,” Smith said. He said records showed that 72 warrants with a value of R140,000. The minibus was also impounded as it did not have a valid operating license.

“It’s ironic how the very people who have such contempt for law and order lose all bravado when they come face to face with the uniform. In almost every instance where warrant dodgers are being arrested, there is some kind of attempt to make a run for it. “In recent months, our staff have arrested nearly a dozen individuals who are on the Top 100 list of offenders with outstanding warrants. Just in the past week alone, officers have executed more than 2,000 warrants. If these cautionary tales are not enough to make scofflaws change their ways, then they must simply face the consequences of their actions,” Smith said. Cape Town Traffic Services also arrested 69 motorists in the last week, 56 of whom were arrested for drunk driving, seven for reckless and negligent driving, and six others on various charges including false documentation and assaulting an officer.