Six villagers arrested after theft accused man was beaten to death in Limpopo

Police in Limpopo have condemned the rampant acts of vigilantism, and welcomed the arrest of six people who are allegedly involved in the murder of a 33-year-old man in a mob justice incident at Itsani Matieni village, in the Vhembe district. It is alleged that community members of Itsani Matieni village mobilised and approached a certain house in their area, searching for the 33-year-old man who was accused of theft in the community.

"On their arrival, they damaged the house to gain access to the victim. In the process, the victim was apprehended, leaving the house's door and windows broken. They took him to a nearby sports field, where he was assaulted until the police were notified," said provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng. When police arrived at the scene, the attacked man was identified as Mudau Phathutshedzo. Emergency medical service personnel were summoned to the scene, and the brutalised man was certified dead. Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. A case of murder and malicious damage to property was registered for further investigation.

"A thorough investigation led to six suspects, two females and four males aged between 32 and 51, being arrested on Saturday, March 29, 2025. They will appear before the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court on Monday," said Thakeng. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the arrest of the six villagers. "These arrests will help us to set an example about those taking the law into their own hands. All acts of vigilantism must be condemned in its contempt. Communities must learn to report all criminal activities to the police,” said Hadebe.