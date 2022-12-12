Six years behind bars for ‘drunk’ BMW driver who knocked and killed cyclist

Durban - Ishe Davani, the man who pleaded guilty to knocking and killing cyclist Steven Preston, has been jailed. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Louw said Davani was sentenced to an effective six years in jail, in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Preston was knocked and killed while cycling in Fourways, north of Johannesburg, in June 2020. Last month, Davani pleaded guilty to culpable homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol. According to News24, Davani, in his plea explanation, told the court that he had lost control of his BMW and struck Preston, who died at the scene 40 minutes later.

He said he had been on his way to buy headache pills for his mother when the tragedy struck, according to News 24. During the sentence, Magistrate Nasophiwo Gcawu said Davani could have had the medication delivered to his house, adding that driving drunk was selfish, News24 reported. Preston's widow, Bernice, who had called for imprisonment, told News24 that she felt justice had been served.

In a separate incident, currently in court, it is alleged that Kabelo Nyatlo had been speeding when he crashed into Famous Brands executive, Andre Piehl. Piehl had been cycling in January when he and fellow cyclist Jean Francois du Preez were knocked down in Lanseria. According to News24, the driver of the Porsche SUV had been travelling 130km/h in an 80km/h zone. Had the driver had been following the speed limit, he would have had more time to stop.

