Sixteen men accused of masterminding cocaine cartel between SA and Brazil appear in court, assets worth R18m seized

Durban - A group of men, accused of orchestrating a high-profile drug cartel, have appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's Court. The men are David Michael Banister (52), Allister William Jackson (33), Marinus van Niekerk (31), Jacobus Hendrik Slabbert (41), Mario Mark Joseph (44), John Frederieck Roodman (47), Andre Welgemoed (44) and Anthony Trevor Tarr (42).

The men were arrested in June last year after police intercepted a bakkie on the N1 highway in Pretoria. At the time, IOL reported that different law enforcement units in Gauteng pounced on a vehicle and seized 800 kilograms of “compressed pure” cocaine with an estimated value of R400 million. The drugs were concealed inside the hull of a ski boat that was being towed by the bakkie.

Various law enforcement units in Gauteng on Wednesday pounced on a vehicle and seized 800 kilograms of “compressed pure” cocaine with an estimated value of R400 million. Picture: SAPS "Their case is part of an ongoing investigation into the proliferation of drugs in the country,“ explained Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale. ”Previously, assets including a bakkie, trailer, three boats with a combined value of more than R18.6m, together with the drugs, valued at an estimated R400m, and cash seized were finally forfeited to the state following orders by the Gauteng and Western Cape High courts respectively," Mogale said. Law enforcement units in Gauteng pounced on a vehicle and seized 800 kilograms of “compressed pure” cocaine with an estimated value of R400m. Picture: SAPS He said the execution of the forfeiture orders was consequent to the arrest of Niel Pieter van Zyl in June 2021.

The accused are due back in court next week for a formal bail application. Mogale said seven more suspects: Rafiek Baderoen (45), Rashied Baderoen (49), Michael Norman (39), Tenikaitis Valdas (58) , Jaco de Kock (49) Izak Strydom (46) and Hugh Stam (48) had also since been arrested. "They were identified as the members of an international drug-trafficking syndicate, allegedly involved in the smuggling of cocaine between South Africa and Brazil. They are expected back in court on December 6," he said.

