Sixth robbery suspect in N2 shooting dies in hospital

RUSTENBURG – A sixth suspected robber linked to a robbery at a mall in Empangeni died in hospital due to injuries sustained, KwaZulu-Natal police said yesterday (Thursday). One suspect was still in hospital while the second was in police custody.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, a gang of eight men arrived in two vehicles at a mall in Empangeni. "They held up the security guard and broke into a shop at the mall. The suspects stole clothing and various other items before fleeing. A security company in the area was notified and immediately alerted all other role players to indicate that the vehicles were travelling towards Durban," Naicker said At the Tongaat toll plaza, other security companies and police officers joined in the chase. The suspects opened fire on their pursuers and there was an exchange of gunfire.

"Both vehicles lost control and overturned along the N2 freeway near the King Shaka International Airport. Five suspects died in both vehicles, while two were found with serious injuries and transported to hospital. "Police arrested the eight suspect as he fled the scene. Three firearms, as well as house breaking equipment and other exhibits, were found in both of the vehicles. " He said the men would be profiled to establish if they were linked to other crimes in the province.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Dockets for armed robbery, attempted murder, as well as the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition will be opened against the men." KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has commended security companies and police officers who responded to a request for assistance as armed robbers were fleeing on the N2 freeway. "This incident demonstrates the need for police to work very closely with other force multipliers, including security companies and the business sector," he said.

Story continues below Advertisement