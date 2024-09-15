Skip the queue: SAPS clerk accused of extorting money from the public to certify documents

A police officer in the South African Police Services (SAPS) has been arrested in connection with fraud, corruption and uttering following allegations that he extorted money from members of the public to certify documents, which is actually a free service. Eastern Cape police said the SAPS Administrative Clerk was arrested on Thursday along with three civilians.

“An intelligence led operation comprising of the Anti-Corruption Team acted on information about an Administrative Clerk allegedly working with the civilians in assisting the public to certify documents,” said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa. “According to the information, the civilians would solicit money from desperate members of the public by approaching them to certify their documents without standing in queues. “The documents will be then taken to the Administrative Clerk for certification, and the member of the public should pay an undisclosed amount of cash.”

The four suspects appeared in the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court on Friday and the matter was adjourned to September 20. Police said in an unrelated incident a 32-year-old SAPS constable was arrested over allegations that he submitted a fake sick note between the period of 2023 and 2024. “Investigations revealed that the doctor the Constable claimed examined him had left the Mthatha area in January 2021.”

He was released on bail of R1,000 following an appearance in the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court and the matter was adjourned to September 27 for trial. The Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene strongly condemned the (alleged) acts of corruption with the SAPS. “The South African Police Service is serious about rooting out corruption, including among its ranks,” Mene said.