Slain Durban cop Sergeant Riyadh Adams’ name to be added to police memorial wall

Sergeant Riyadh Ismail Adam's name will be engraved onto the South African Police Service (SAPS) memorial wall at the Union Buildings next month. Adams was killed following a shoot-out with suspects following a robbery at a Durban mall in November last year.

At the time, IOL reported that a gang had just robbed a jewellery shop and as they were fleeing, they drove past police officers and fired shots. ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, said Adam was rushed to a nearby hospital and died a short while later.

Sgt Adams was killed following a shoot-out with suspects following a mall robbery in Durban in November last year. Picture: SAPS National SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said his case was investigated by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team and a 41-year-old suspect was arrested. “The suspect led police to KwaMashu to point out his accomplices and during the process, a shootout ensued between the suspects and police,” Mathe said.

“The two suspects who were also linked to the murder of Sergeant Adam and business robberies at the Pavilion Mall were fatally wounded during the incident.” Adam was survived by his wife and children. His name will be engraved onto the wall along with other police officers who were killed in the line of duty.

Picture: SAPS “Sergeant Adam’s name and 38 others will be engraved on the SAPS memorial wall at the Union Buildings on September 1, as a symbol of gratitude from the nation for the sacrifices he made in serving and protecting the people of this country until his last breath,” Mathe said.