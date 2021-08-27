Slain pregnant woman found in Crocodile River with gunshot wounds identified

Pretoria - The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga province has released the identity of the woman whose body was found with gunshot wounds in the Crocodile River at Kanyamazane. The woman was pregnant and she was discovered in the river on Sunday, according to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

“The woman was positively identified [on] Thursday 26 August 2021 as Patricia Juliet Ndlovu, aged 26 from Marite near Hazyview,” said Mdhluli. “The suspects though are still at large and police at Kanyamazane still urge members of the public to come forth with information on the whereabouts of the suspects.” On Wednesday, Mdhuli said a manhunt had been launched for the perpetrators after the ghastly discovery of the woman’s body.

“(Police) as well as medical personnel were notified about the incident and upon arrival at the scene, the woman was unfortunately certified dead by the paramedics. A preliminary probe by the police suggests that the woman was pregnant,” he said. The SAPS in Mpumalanga appealed to community members to help solve the crime. “All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” Mdhluli said.

Last month, Mpumalanga police opened a case of murder after a 33-year-old woman was found dead in her car in Machadodorp. Police had been informed about a car parked on the side of a road in a veld near Rietfontein Farm with a woman inside who appeared unconscious. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a yellow VW Polo and the woman in the driver’s seat with gunshot wounds. Medical personnel certified her dead.