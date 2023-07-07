Smoking gun: Convicted cop killer leads officers to pistol he allegedly used in 17 murders

Police in Ekurhuleni have recovered a 9mm Girsan pistol linked to the murder of at least 17 people, including a police officer. Spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said a 44-year-old man, convicted of killing a police officer led police to a house in Orange Farm, where the gun was hidden.

The 44-year-old man is also linked to 16 other murders in Gauteng. “On Tuesday, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s specialised task team (STT) officers, together with other law enforcers, recovered a firearm and ammunition in Orange Farm in Johannesburg, following the pointing out by the 44-year-old male convicted perpetrator,” said Thepa. Police in Ekurhuleni have recovered a 9mm pistol which was allegedly used in at least 17 murders. Photo: EMPD “The Germiston South African Police Services' Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) requested back-up from STT officers, as the perpetrator, convicted for the murder of a police officer in Thokoza and a further 16 other murder cases where he was also involved, was willing to point out where the firearm that was used in the commission of the crime was located.”

Thepa said the 44-year-old man was booked out from Germiston cells, and he led the law enforcement units to a residence on Drieziek Extension 3 in Orange Farm, where he pointed out the black 9mm Girsan. Serial numbers of the handgun have been defaced, and it had 15 live rounds. “The law enforcers will conduct further investigation, to secure the convictions for the other murder cases, where the suspect is involved. The convicted perpetrator will be appearing at the Palm Ridge and Heidelberg Magistrate’s Courts soon,” said Thepa.