Smoking gun: Limpopo police unearth pistol allegedly used by Zimbabwean man to murder girlfriend

A 55-year-old Zimbabwean man, Samson Mphofu, has been arrested by police in Limpopo after he allegedly shot and killed his 44-year-old girlfriend, Lantinana Molwantoa. The woman was murdered on May 2, at Mahlakung informal settlement in Lephalale.

“In a breakthrough development, police recovered a firearm along with ammunition believed to be connected to the crime. The recovery was made (on Monday), during an extensive investigation carried out by the provincial murder and robbery unit, together with the tracking team,” said Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. The firearm was found buried in bushes, just a few kilometres outside the informal settlement. Samson Mphofu, 55, was arrested in Limpopo in connection with the brutal murder of his 44-year-old girlfriend Lantinana Molwantoa. Police have since found the weapon believed to have been used in the crime. Picture: SAPS Preliminary police investigations have revealed that the firearm was reported stolen in Lephalale, in November 2022.

“The deceased was found lying on the streets in the early hours (of the morning) after she was shot by an unknown suspect,” said Ledwaba. “The Zimbabwean national, Samson Mphofu, 55, has been in police custody since his arrest and will return to court on Monday, June 10 for another bail application. “He is also facing additional charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and will appear before the same court in Lephalale, on Tuesday,” he said.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has commended the investigating team for the ongoing “meticulous” investigation. In February, IOL reported that Police Minister Bheki Cele expressed grave concern about the spike in the murder rate across South Africa, with 7,710 people murdered between October and December last year. Police Minister Bheki Cele. File Picture Cele said this was an increase of 2.1% compared to the same period last year.