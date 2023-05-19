‘Smugglers Highway’ crackdown: police arrest 59 people, recover 26 vehicles and 17 firearms in cross-border operation

Police have arrested 59 people on charges related to cross-border crimes between South Africa and Manguzi since deployment in March.
National police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said the task team, which included specialised units and organised crime detectives from the police’s head quarters in Pretoria, were deployed to the area following a community engagement with Police Minister Bheki Cele and his Mozambican counterparts.
“The structures met in February to map a way forward on addressing crime and intensifying operations. To date, 51 750 people and 27 663 vehicles have been searched,” Mathe said.
She said police had arrested 59 people and recovered 26 vehicles and 17 firearms.
Mathe said a notorious criminal, wanted by police for hijacking SUVs and LDVs, as well as house robberies, was among those arrested.
"The vehicles would then be smuggled across to Mozambique.
The accused remains in custody.
National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola said significant progress was being made to ensure communities in and around Emanguzi were safe and that cross-border crimes, especially the smuggling of vehicles, were dealt a big blow.
“Other items seized include drugs and counterfeit goods," Mathe said.
In March, Sandile Tembe, a prominent member of the Manguzi Policing Forum who actively fought against cross-border crime, was gunned down outside a tuck shop near his home at eMfihlweni Royal Residence in Manguzi, northern KZN.
Earlier this year, the SANDF’s 5 South African Infantry Battalion, the SAPS and Tracker recovered three stolen vehicles.
