Social media influencer, arrested for mom’s murder, abandons bail application

Andy Kerr has abandoned his bail application and will spend the festive season in prison, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). KwaZulu-Natal NPA spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara confirmed to IOL that Kerr abandoned his application and the matter was remanded to February 21, for further investigations.

Kerr, a Durban-based social media influencer and former Durban Youth Radio presenter, is accused of killing his mother, Dawn Kerr in Hazelmere last month. At the time, IOL reported that 32-year-old Kerr had been renting a room at a property where his mother’s decomposing body was found. According to Reaction Unit SA's Prem Balram, an off-duty police officer was called for assistance after the homeowner discovered the 72-year-old woman's body in a room.

Balram said when they spoke to Kerr, he gave different versions of how his mother died. “When questioned further, he told officers that his mother arrived at his house two weeks ago to visit him. He said he decided to give her a bath and claimed that she refused and turned violent. He claimed that he pushed her, and she fell to the ground and suffered head injuries," Balram said at the time. Kerr allegedly dressed his mother and placed her on the bed. He then cleaned the room and left.