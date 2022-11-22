Social media rejects Janusz Walus parole release

Social media has largely been left angry by the Constitutional Court after it ordered for Janusz Walus, the Polish man who gunned down Chris Hani, to be granted parole. The apex court found that Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola’s 2020 decision of denying Walus parole was “irrational and must be set aside”.

Zondo pointed out that the minister had admitted that Walus had met all the requirements for parole, that he was a model prisoner and that he had shown remorse for the killing. The minister, however, said all the requirements were met, save for two. Those were the nature of the murder and the remarks made by the court that had sentenced Walus, followed by later remarks regarding the murder made by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Zondo said the minister’s decision was not rational, as even if Walus served for another 30 years, he would not be able to change the factors. An enraged Limpho Hani, the widow, described the ruling as “diabolical” and stormed out of the courtroom. The court ruling was unanimous.

She said the court had not addressed the victims. “I don’t exist. He is busy giving us a lecture about a Polish man who came to South Africa to kill my husband. “Do you understand how I feel?”

Hani accused Zondo of failing the country. “In this country, a foreign white can come into South Africa and kill my husband. He (Zondo) couldn’t give a s***. “He couldn’t be bothered,” she said.

Walus intends to return to Poland after he is released. His parole has divided the country, with some saying he should have been kept in jail until he died, while others said he has served his time and should be allowed to go home. But the overwhelming sentiment seemed to suggest people did not agree with the ConCourt.

Some of the Twitter users said: "The people who are furious after the Constitutional Court ordered the release of Janusz Waluś don't want to know the truth about who exactly ordered the killing of Chris Hani.

Once the man left the Country, he is going to speak the truth! — cabonena alfred (@alfred_cabonena) November 21, 2022



Once the man left the Country, he is going to speak the truth! — cabonena alfred (@alfred_cabonena) November 21, 2022 “It’s not JZ, but the North Gauteng High Court that put an ultimatum to the minister of justice to release mass murderer, Eugene de Kock. Same as the Constitutional Court deciding to release Chris Hani’s murderer regardless of the opposition from government & Hani’s family… ” It’s not JZ, but the North Gauteng High Court that put an ultimatum to the Minister of Justice to release mass murderer, Eugene de Kock. Same as the Constitutional Court deciding to release Chris Hani’s murderer regardless of the opposition from government & Hani’s family… pic.twitter.com/tK2ACYECp2 — Wonderboy Peters (@PetersWonderboy) November 22, 2022 Meanwhile EFF leader Julius Malema through the party’s Twitter had this to say: “Chris Hani was killed because he was a hardline communist, he was determined at all costs to achieve all his political aims, he was uncontrollable by the higher authorities of the ANC, and also because he was too popular with the youth.”