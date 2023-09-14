Son allegedly stabbed his 50-year-old father to death in dispute over house ownership

Police at Volksrust, in Mpumalanga, have arrested 30-year-old Sizwe Praisegod Nkosi on allegations that he brutally stabbed his 50-year-old father to death. The incident occurred at Bukuzakhe in Volksrust on Sunday evening, according to Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

“The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage. However, police cannot rule out possibilities that the victim could have been killed for his properties,” said Mdhluli. According to information at police’s disposal, the 50-year-old father was renting out some back rooms to tenants on his property. “Further reports indicate that the suspect (son) was no longer residing with his father and on the day of the incident, he allegedly went to the father's house. He tried to evict the tenants, after claiming that he is the lawful heir of his father's property although he has three other siblings,” said Mdhluli.

“His father is said to have intervened but sadly, it is said that it was during this period when the suspect allegedly stabbed him.” Police and paramedics were summoned to the scene and upon arrival, the father was certified dead. A murder case was opened.

The 30-year-old son was then apprehended and charged on Monday. He appeared before the Volksrust District Court on Tuesday, where he was remanded in custody. Police said the matter was postponed to October 2, and the 30-year-old man is expected to apply for bail. Earlier this week, IOL reported that police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested a teenage boy in connection with the murder of his father.