Son arrested for allegedly stabbing his mother to death and drinking her blood, waits for a bed at mental hospital

A man accused of stabbing his mother to death and drinking her blood will go for mental observation. Thabang Moswane, 24, appeared in the regional court in Koster on Tuesday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in the North West Division, Henry Mamothame said the case was postponed to October 10 for Moswane to undergo mental observation at the Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital, west of Pretoria. Moswane would be admitted once a bed was available at the hospital. Moswane, of Mathopestad, east of Koster, was arrested in May 2022 for the alleged murder of his mother, Kedisaletse Moswane, 53.

He reportedly stabbed his mother multiple times with a knife over R10 at their home in Mathopestad, near Boons. He reportedly wanted his mother to give him R10, but when she said she did not have money, he allegedly stabbed her. His twin brother, Thabo Moswane, told the Daily Sun newspaper that he found him allegedly drinking blood from a stab wound in his mother's neck.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the North West said police were called out to a horrific murder on May 9, 2022, following a fight between the mother and son. "On arrival at the scene, police found Kedisaletse’s body inside a shack with numerous stab wounds. The police were informed that Thabang was allegedly seen drinking his mother’s blood after stabbing her," North West police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said at the time. Moswane was arrested and charged with murder.