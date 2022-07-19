Son of Major 1: Popular Limpopo preacher ‘apostle’ Walter Mashalane, jailed for firearm theft

Pretoria – Founder and leader of In His Presence Ministries Church, Apostle Walter Mashalane, 46, has been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for theft of firearms, and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The popular Limpopo preacher is affectionately known as “Son of Major 1” among his legion of fans, in association with charismatic Malawian preacher Shepherd Bushiri who commanded mass following across South Africa.

Limpopo preacher, Walter Mashalane has been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for theft of firearms, and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Photo: Apostle Mashalane/Facebook Police spokesperson in Limpopo, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said Mashalane was sentenced on Friday. “The provincial commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the five years’ jail term that was handed down by the Senwabarwana Regional Court against the founder and leader of In His Presence Ministries Church, Pastor Walter Mashalane aged 46 years; for theft of firearms, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” said Mojapelo. “The trial court found that accused (Mashalane) approached one of his congregants and requested that she brings two firearms which were belonging to her husband with the intention of praying for them because he said he had a negative premonition about them in 2019.”

The woman complied, and handed the two firearms to Mashalane without the knowledge of the lawful owner of the guns. Later, her husband approached Mashalane and asked him to hand the firearms back. Police said the pastor refused. “A case of theft of firearms was subsequently opened and was later transferred to the provincial detectives for investigation. The case was assigned to Sergeant Mashitisho for further investigations. Assisted by members of the provincial tracking team, the pastor was apprehended on 10 September 2019 at Mokhuromela village,” Mojapelo said.

“During the arrest, police found one firearm with ammunition concealed inside a ceiling after a thorough probe in the house. The other firearm was never recovered. The accused was later granted a free bail with a warning until his five-year imprisonment on the said day (Friday) and also declared unfit to possess a firearm.” Meanwhile, the Limpopo police chief, Hadebe said the sentencing of Mashalane should be a lesson to other men of the cloth in the province. “I applaud the positive outcome of the court proceedings for the incarceration of Pastor Mashalane. This should serve as a deterrent to other pastors that no one is above the law,” Hadebe said.

“Pastors are supposed to provide spiritual guidance to the society but not to be involved in criminal activities.” IOL