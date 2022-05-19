Soshanguve fraudster jailed for using fake payslips to buy two cars worth R800 000 on credit

Pretoria - Provincial head of the Hawks in Gauteng, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa has welcomed the six-year jail term handed down to convicted fraudster, Tebogo Petrus Selepe (40) by the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court. “The Soshanguve man was arrested by the Pretoria-based (Hawks) serious commercial crime investigation after two car dealerships in Silverton lodged a criminal complaint of a man who submitted fraudulent payslips and bank statements when applying for vehicle finance in February 2019,” according to Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

“Further investigation revealed that Selepe was out of reach and failed to pay monthly instalments on both vehicles, a Ford Ranger and Kia Cerato worth approximately R800 000, collectively,” she said. A warrant of arrest for Selepe’s was issued. The investigation team successfully traced and arrested Selepe in August last year at his residence.

Kia Cerato Koup 1.6T During Selepe’s first appearance in court, the State successfully opposed his bail application and he was remanded in custody, awaiting trial. Last week, the court found Selepe guilty on both counts of fraud and sentenced him to six years direct imprisonment. Kadwa said the sentenced will serve as a deterrent.

