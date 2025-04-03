Soshanguve night patroller dies, raising death toll to seven in brutal attack

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi confirmed that another night patroller has succumbed to injuries sustained during a brutal attack in the Marry Me Informal Settlement in Soshanguve, raising the death toll to seven. The night patrollers who volunteered to ensure safety in community against crime were assaulted last month.

During a community imbizo held on Tuesday, Lesufi delivered devastating news to grieving families and residents, many of whom are still reeling from the recent violence that has plagued their area. “We are saying to you that our hearts are still bleeding from this tragedy. Yesterday, we received sad news - not good news at all, that the one who was in hospital has died," said Lesufi. The vulnerable community had already been struck with grief when five other victims of the attack were declared dead at the scene shortly after the incident.

A sixth person also died in hospital. Gauteng’s top officials, including Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko, Education MEC Matome Chiloane, and Finance and Economic Development MEC Lebogang Maile, attended the community imbizo. Meanwhile, authorities have made progress in the investigation into the gruesome attack.

A 27-year-old Zimbabwean national appeared before the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, facing 16 charges related to the incident. This includes six counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, and two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances. Police have also confiscated an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, leading to additional charges of possession. Police are also investigating the accused's status in the country.