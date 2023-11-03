Soshanguve woman accused of faking her husband’s death for life insurance denied bail

A 32-year-old woman accused of faking her husband’s death for life insurance policies will remain bars. Lerato Mahlangu was denied bail in The Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

She faces charges of premeditated murder, defeating the administration of justice, and fraud. Explaining the charges, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, said it is alleged that on January 2, 2022, Lerato and her husband Sibusiso Mahlangu who is a co-accused in the matter, killed a man and burnt his body. The murder incident, according to the NPA, allegedly took place at the home she shared with her husband in Block HH, Soshanguve.

“It is further alleged that Lerato, obtained a fraudulent death certificate from the department of home affairs, claiming that her husband Sibusiso, died in the fire and later claimed life policies.” The couple was arrested on April 20, 2023 after the husband was found in possession of a stolen car in Hammanskraal. “Upon his arrest and processing, it was discovered that he was registered as deceased,” said Mahanjana.

According to the NPA, Mahlangu made her bail application in the form of an affidavit, where she stated that she intends to plead not guilty to the charges. “She also asked to be released on bail, because she wants to provide for her family as she is the sole breadwinner, and her incarceration affects her family financially.” In opposing the bail application the State prosecutor, Luyanda Nkwale, said there was the likelihood that she would evade trial as she is facing a schedule 6 offence and might also interfere with State witnesses.

“The magistrates agreed with the State that the accused showed no evidence that exceptional circumstances existed which in the interest of justice permitted her release on bail.” The husband abandoned his bail application in May and remains behind bars as an awaiting trial prisoner. The matter was adjourned to November 29.