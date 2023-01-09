South Africa in bid to send Mozambican kidnapping kingpin back home

Pretoria - An alleged kidnapping kingpin who was arrested in Pretoria will on Monday appear before the Tembisa magistrate’s court, where extradition processes will commence as he is wanted in neighbouring Mozambique. SAPS national spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the 50-year-old was arrested at an upmarket estate in Centurion, Tshwane.

She said extradition processes would “immediately commence” when the 50-year-old appeared in court. The suspect was arrested in connection with abductions cases where ransom demands were made in Mozambique. A Mozambican accused of being a kidnapping kingpin was arrested in Centurion. Photo: SAPS “A multidisciplinary team led by members of the Trilateral Planning Cell (TPC) and the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) pounced on an upmarket estate in Centurion where they arrested an alleged kingpin wanted for kidnapping cases where ransom demands were made in Mozambique,” said Mathe.

The TPC is a structure which was established and is led by cabinet ministers responsible for policing in South Africa, Mozambique and Tanzania to counter transnational organised crime. “The team was acting on a warrant of arrest and an extradition request by the government of Mozambique,” Mathe said. “On Saturday evening, the team also consisting of the special task force, crime intelligence and organised crime pounced on 50-year-old Esmael Malude Ramos Nangy at an identified address in Centurion where he was arrested.

“In his possession the team seized a 9mm licensed firearm, fourteen 9mm cartridges, five cellphones, multiple bank cards for South African banks as well as multiple SA and Mozambican SIM cards.” A Mozambican accused of being a kidnapping kingpin was arrested in Centurion. Photo: SAPS In a similar incident earlier this month, police in Mpumalanga arrested a 43-year-old undocumented Zimbabwean national and charged him with kidnapping, extortion, armed robbery, and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the man was arrested at Botleng, Delmas.

“The suspect was arrested hours after a 32-year-old victim was kidnapped and a ransom demanded for his release,” Mohlala said. According to SAPS information, the victim had visited a friend in Botleng. “He left just before 10pm. In less than 30 minutes, the friend allegedly received a call from his visitor's phone who could be heard screaming that he has been abducted,” said Mohlala.

While the friend was still shocked from what he heard on the phone, he heard someone over the phone demanding ransom for his friend's release. “After receiving that call, he reported to the police and it is alleged that more of the victim's friends also reported to the police that they received strange calls with a demand of the ransom for the victim's release,” said Mohlala. A team of investigators, including SAPS crime intelligence and hostage negotiators, was assembled to deal with the matter.