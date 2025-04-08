South Africa tackles 'alarming crime rates' as Ramaphosa opens Policing Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to take centre stage on Tuesday morning at the Policing Summit 2025, an initiative held at the Emperors Palace Convention Centre, east of Johannesburg. The summit, which runs for three days, is focused on tackling the persistent and alarming levels of crime that have plagued South Africa.

Under the theme “Efficiency in Action: Optimising South Africa's Policing Potential", the inaugural summit aligns closely with Chapter 12 of the National Development Plan (NDP), which is aimed at Building Safer Communities. The event is not merely about dialogue; it is a strategic confrontation of the realities facing the South African Police Service (SAPS) amid escalating crime rates. Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya emphasised that the summit is a crucial step towards achieving the NDP objectives set for 2030.

He stated that the focus will be on enhancing both the efficiency and effectiveness of SAPS as they combat crime. The discussions will revolve around four core themes: - Proven policing strategies that have successfully reduced crime and enhanced community safety.

- Adapting to dynamic changes in modern policing. - The transformative role of technology in policing, investigation, and intelligence. - Building a skilled and professional workforce within SAPS.

This initiative will gather experts and practitioners in the field, creating a platform for sharing invaluable insights and fostering collaboration aimed at advancing social justice. Magwenya indicated that the summit would facilitate engagement with various stakeholders, encouraging the sharing of best practices and innovative solutions to counter criminal activities. The opening address by President Ramaphosa is expected to take place 10am, setting the tone for a collaborative approach to a complex issue.