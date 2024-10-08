South African man, 21, dies following assault in New Zealand

A South African man who emigrated to New Zealand earlier this year has died following an assault. Luke Smith, 21, died in hospital on October 8, 2024 following an assault in Courtenay Place in Wellington.

According to Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leich, from the Wellington Criminal Investigations Branch, the case is now a homicide enquiry. “The victim of the Sunday morning assault, 21-year-old Luke Smith, died in hospital today (October 8, 2024) surrounded by family after his life support was withdrawn overnight.” Police said Luke and his parents had emigrated to Upper Hutt from South Africa.

A post-mortem is expected to take place on Wednesday, “after which Luke’s family are planning to return him to South Africa for his funeral”. Police said they were still working to determine exactly what happened. “Luke was assaulted about 3.15am on Sunday at the bus stop outside the old Reading Cinema building.

“Investigators are continuing to comb through evidence and we need to speak to anyone who saw the incident to contact us.” Police confirmed that a 29-year-old was arrested on Monday and was granted bail following his appearance in the Wellington District Court. He is due to appear in court on October 21, where police said further charges may be added.