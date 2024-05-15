South African man who went on stabbing rampage aboard cruise ship in Alaska remains in custody

A South African man, arrested for allegedly stabbing people aboard a cruise ship in Alaska earlier this month, remains in custody in a United States correctional facility. Ntando Sogoni, aged 35, has been remanded in custody at the Lemon Creek Correctional Facility in Juneau in Alaska, in the US.

Speaking to IOL, public affairs specialist at the US Attorney’s Office in Alaska, Reagan Zimmerman, said Sogoni made his initial court appearance on May 9 before Magistrate Judge Matthew M Scoble. “Judge Scoble ordered he be detained. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 23,” Zimmerman added. According to court documents, Sogoni was remanded in custody due to the weight of evidence against him, his lack of stable employment, stable residence, financial responsibility, sureties, family or community ties in the Alaskan district, family or other ties outside of the US, legal status in the US, and his being subject to removal or deportation after serving any period of incarceration.

"Defendant is a South African citizen with no ties to the US. Alleged to have committed an unusually violent and unprovoked attack. Detained without prejudice," the documents stated. IOL previously reported that Sogoni was working on the cruise ship when other ship employees observed him attempting to deploy a lifeboat. Sogoni was contacted by ship security and escorted to the ship’s medical centre for an assessment. The US Attorney's Office said upon arrival, Sogoni allegedly physically attacked a security guard and a male nurse inside an examination room and proceeded to enter another examination room where a US woman was being examined.

He grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed the woman multiple times in the arm, hand and face. He also stabbed two security guards who intervened—one in the head and one in the back and shoulders. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 (around R4.6 million) fine for each count. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the US Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors