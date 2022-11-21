South African murderer faces extradition to Ireland for 2014 double murder

Cape Town – Convicted killer Neville van der Westhuizen, 40, and his Irish ex-girlfriend Ruth Lawrence, are facing extradition to Ireland in connection with a 2014 double murder. Van der Westhuizen is currently serving a 15 year murder sentence in a KwaZulu-Natal prison.

Van der Westhuizen has been implicated in the crime along with his fugitive ex-girlfriend who was arrested by the Hawks in Bloemfontein last month. Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said Interpol South Africa had located an Irish fugitive at one of the Durban's correctional facilities. Both Lawrence and Van der Westhuizen are wanted in connection with the murders of two friends in Ireland. They allegedly fled Ireland after the murders.

Regarding Lawrence, Mathe said: “She has already appeared before the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on the murder charges. The matter has already been enrolled in court for an extradition inquiry.” She said Van der Westhuizen had also appeared before the Durban Magistrate's Court and his extradition inquiry had been postponed to December 12. Meanwhile, the national police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, said these arrests should send a stern warning to those fugitives of justice who were in the country to hand themselves over to the authorities or “we fetch them ourselves”.