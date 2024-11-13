South Africans divided on whether ‘starving and dehydrated’ illegal miners should be rescued

Hundreds of illegal miners in the North West have resurfaced in recent days and have been apprehended by the South African Police Service (SAPS) and members of the South African National Defence Force. This is part of operation Vala Umgodi which has prohibited communities in and near these abandoned mining shifts in Orkney from sending food boxes, water, and other needs to these illegal miners.

Thousands of these zama zamas remain underground without essential needs. This has ignited a debate about whether they should be provided food and water and be rescued or continue with the blitz until they all emerge. “Let me get this straight. Zama zamas enter the country illegally, mine minerals illegally, carry illegal guns, bombs and knives, gang rape women and children, mug and murder people and enter old mine shafts voluntarily. Then when they are stuck, we must show them humanity? F*** that,” posted an X (Twitter) user. The government’s stance on this is crystal clear.

“South Africans, you want us to send help to criminals? You want us to send help to criminals? Honestly? We are not sending help to we’re going to smoke them out they will come out,” said Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. In response to this, another X user commented : “For 4,500 zama zamas people trapped in the belly of the earth in Krugersdorp, help is not coming.” Another individual on the microblogging platform eluded to the South African government as being hypocritical when it comes to human rights as the nation has spoken out about the rights of Palestinians and taken Israel to the Hague.

“I can't imagine the trauma that will befall that community should those 4,500 zama zamas get buried alive in those unused mines. It's unfortunate that our government’s response to illegal mining is to starve miners to death. Anyway how’s our ICJ case going?” Even former Public Protector shared her sentiments on the issue. “I understand her (Ntshavheni) to be saying government will not send help down the shafts but will wait at the entrances to arrest the zama zamas. She further says if someone wants to help they are free to go down,” said Madonsela.

Furthermore, she questioned whether civil society should target its wrath at mining companies that leave these places unrehabilitated and press them to assist in resolving the crime and safety issues that have emerged from their wrongdoing. Another individual posted saying they have seen what these illegal miners can do. “I have seen first hand what zama zamas have done in communities. I have been to their areas and witnessed the pain they cause. Mass rapes, mass murders, and torturing of people. It shocks me that those some of those communities are now defending them.” Echoing the sentiment, another person commented that the best way to deal with the illegal miners is bury them inside the mine. “Dynamite all exits and entrances let them rot there I bet no one outside will dare try to go inside again.”