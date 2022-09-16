Soweto man sentenced to six life terms for Jabulani hostel mass shooting

Pretoria - The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday sentenced a Soweto man, Sipho Mabasa, to six life imprisonment terms for the mass shooting at Jabulani hostel that left six people dead on June 8, 2020. Mabasa was further sentenced to 25 years for possession of unlicensed firearms, 15 years for attempted murder, and three years for possession of ammunition.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mabasa was arrested on June 16, 2020, while he was in possession of a pistol and ammunition. He was then linked to the Jabulani murder case through ballistics evidence. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Mabasa and two other men attacked the residents while they were having a birthday celebration. “Six people died and one of the victims (was) partially disabled.”

The motive behind the shooting is still unclear. State advocate Rachel Kau argued that the use of unlawful firearms to deprive citizens of their right to live was prevalent and our courts needed to nip the increasing criminality in the bud by imposing stringent sentences. “The NPA acknowledges the continuous efforts of dedicated police officers like Detective Sergeant Ndlovu, who add value to the work done by committed prosecutors of advocate Kau’s calibre. Society continues to depend on these fruitful partnerships to feel safe,” said Mjonondwane.

Story continues below Advertisement